Gerald the giraffe was not a good dancer. Every year he dreaded the great Jungle Dance, where all the animals turned up to jump and prance. The lions dance the tango, the warthogs waltz, the chimps do the cha-cha and the rhinos rock ‘n’ roll. But Gerald the giraffe is clumsy and all the other animals laugh at him. Embarrassed and sad, he wanders off, until, one beautiful moonlit lit night he comes across a friendly cricket who helps him discover his own sweet song to dance to...! Everyone is invited to the ‘Jungle Dance’, so put on your glam rags and don’t forget your dancing shoes! With original music and songs, our storytellers whisk you away on a journey, deep, deep into the jungle. Told with bewitching music, breathtaking imagery, and beautifully carved puppets, this uplifting tale of individuality promises to melt even the coldest of hearts.

Pentland Theatre