About this show

Soundcrash presents Ghostpoet live at the Hackney Empire. Obaro Ejimiwe, aka Ghostpoet, laughs when he remembers how Gilles Peterson "took a risk on a random maverick" back in 2010 by signing him to the Radio 1 DJ's Brownswood imprint. Within a year, that risk paid off: Ghostpoet's debut album, Peanut Butter Blues & Melancholy Jam, marked him out as one of the most distinct, uncategorisable and forward-thinking voices to emerge in British music this decade, and it was rewarded with a surprise Mercury Prize nomination in 2011. It was a sudden rise for a man who for whom news of a record deal came in the same week that he was made redundant from his office job in insurance. Two years on, having moved on from Brownswood to PIAS, Ghostpoet's creativity has blossomed even more. On his second album, Some Say I So I Say Light, he pushes even further in all directions than on Peanut Butter Blues, mixing the abstract and the concrete with uncanny skill. With his live shows causing a stir wherever they go we can't wait to see what he has in store for us at the stunning Hackney Empire in October.