About this show

Georgia van Etten is a soulful, Americana driven singer songwriter and international touring artist based in London and originally hailing from Melbourne, Australia. She has wowed audiences globally from the mega Falls Festival (Australia), to headlining foremost London venues Omeara and Ronnie Scotts to famous European festivals Montreux Jazz (Switzerland), Porretta Soul (Italy), Ealing Blues (UK), Cambridge International Jazz (UK) and Jazz ? Vienne (France).

Georgia will be performing a mix of her original material and covers that have either influenced her music or match her unique style.