About this show

This pitch perfect tribute to Fawlty Towers starts as the audience waits to be seated then hurtles along for two hours of fully immersive, highly improvised and site-specific comedy theatre. With only a third of the show scripted, everything stays fresh as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve up some madcap mayhem and a three-course meal - with the audience playing the part of their restaurant diners. Do expect 'a rip-roaringly hilarious night out' (This Is London) with all the best gags... but don't expect a herd of giant wildebeest, and certainly don't mention the war!