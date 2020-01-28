This pitch perfect tribute to Fawlty Towers starts as the audience waits to be seated then hurtles along for two hours of fully immersive, highly improvised and site-specific comedy theatre. With only a third of the show scripted, everything stays fresh as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve up some madcap mayhem and a three-course meal - with the audience playing the part of their restaurant diners. Do expect 'a rip-roaringly hilarious night out' (This Is London) with all the best gags... but don't expect a herd of giant wildebeest, and certainly don't mention the war!