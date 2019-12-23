About this show

Selladoor Productions present the definitive 30th anniversary tour of Fame The Musical.

Following critical acclaim in the West End, the definitive version of Fame The Musical comes to the Troubadour Theatre for a limited season.

Based on the 1980 phenomenal pop culture film of the same name, Fame The Musical is the international smash hit sensation following the lives of students at New York’s High School For The Performing Arts as they navigate their way through the highs and lows, the romances and the heartbreaks and the ultimate elation of life. This bittersweet but uplifting triumph of a show explores the issues that confront many young people today: prejudice, identity, pride, literacy, sexuality, substance abuse and perseverance.

Featuring the Oscar-winning title song and a cast of outstanding dancers, singers, musicians and rappers as they transform from star struck pupils to superstars, Fame The Musical will indeed live forever.