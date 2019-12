About this show

Nearly 100 years after Howard Carter went to Egypt to discover the tomb of the Golden Pharaoh, the largest collection of Egyptian bling will come to London's Saatchi Gallery. This will be your last chance to see the priceless artifacts, recovered from Tutankhamun's tomb, in London, ever! Many of the 150 treasures will be appearing outside of Egypt for the first time.

This exhibition takes place in the Saatchi Galleries, Kings Road, Chelsea.