About this show

During childbirth, there's a moment called the point of transition. It comes just before you have the urge to push. And it often brings with it a fear of death... In raw detail, one woman confesses her darkest thoughts about motherhood. It's personal. But she challenges everyone to relate to what she has to say. After all, why is it that only stories with men at their hearts are seen as universal? Why is it always 'everyman' rather than 'everywoman'? And why have female writers throughout history chosen anonymity? In the medieval play 'Everyman', a male stand-in for humanity goes through a final reckoning before death. In this play from an anonymous writer, a moment of ?female reckoning' is explored: motherhood (whether chosen or not), a role that threatens to bury the woman who came before. Everywoman is a deep and dirty dive into being a woman, the danger of autobiography and the existential threat of motherhood. A one woman play by... Anonymous.

Wraparound childcare will be provided for all matinee performances. All performances will be in a Relaxed Environment and are baby-friendly.