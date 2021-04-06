About this show

Pat and Pete live happily in their tiny botanic bathroom, so happily that they don't remember any ambitions they've ever had in life. Until the day Mr. Citrus Man, a life guru from the Big City moves into the rest of their home. A strange letter, a forgotten dream, and a new feeling suddenly leads Pat on a dangerous journey, where what she loves the most is on the line.

Alien Jefferson brings you Enter Mr. Citrus Man. A fun, curious and imaginative story about feelings, and what drives humans into situations they didn't intend. It's childish but serious. It's unseen and yet extremely familiar. It's for all ages to enjoy.