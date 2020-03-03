About this show

Defying audiences' expectations regarding disability and cultural heritage, Milton Lopes & Co.'s Elephant uses aerial circus, live music, audio description and British Sign Language as creative storytelling tools. In performing arts, disability is preferred as a metaphor rather than an everyday reality. Few disabled performers are called to show their own point of view, free of expectations. Elephant tries to show the world through the point of view of a disabled performer who ticks so many boxes he ends up ticking none.