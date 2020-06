About this show

A selection of famous films shown "Drive-In Movie" style - stay in your cars and keep safe whilst re-living the American 50s experience and great films.

The line-up of films includes a mix of family and cult classics such as Grease, Toy Story, The Goonies, Up, ET and Aladdin as well as recent hits Rocketman, Joker and A Star Is Born, all shown on a cutting-edge LED screen