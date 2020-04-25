About this show

It's story time! Drag queens and kings perform across four incredibly fun performances celebrating difference and inclusivity. Drag Queen Story Time mirrors the imaginative fun of childhood, allowing children to experience a world in which people can be who they want to be - a world where dress-up is real. Energetic and sparkling book-readings give heart-warming messages of acceptance, equality and diversity, delivered with accessibility and flair by performers representing positive and confident LGBTQ+ role models.