It's story time! Drag queens and kings perform across four incredibly fun performances celebrating difference and inclusivity. Drag Queen Story Time mirrors the imaginative fun of childhood, allowing children to experience a world in which people can be who they want to be - a world where dress-up is real. Energetic and sparkling book-readings give heart-warming messages of acceptance, equality and diversity, delivered with accessibility and flair by performers representing positive and confident LGBTQ+ role models.