Presented by, amongst others, Youtube sensation Olly Thorn from Philosophy Tube, this exciting new immersive production retells the classic tale of Dracula from a modern perspective, all in the deliciously haunting surroundings of the Islington Metal Works. "The Dracula family are pleased to invite you to an auction of spectacular antiques dating from the late 19th Century and once belonging to our much maligned ancestor Voivoide (Count) Vladimir Tepes Dracula. Viewable to the public for the first time since the Count's disappearance in 1895, the items include Mina Harker's journal, Van Helsing's crucifix, and an original oil portrait of the Count himself, which has not been seen since his vanishment. We vehemently hope that the viewing of these valuables will vindicate the Voivoide as virtuous and valorous, despite the scurrilous supernatural slanders of Bram Stoker." Immersive Dracula explores themes of complicity and willful ignorance in situations where powerful men are accused of dark deeds. Step by step, we lead our audience back in time to their own private horror story: with scenes occurring simultaneously in separate rooms and objects spread throughout the space providing extra context, no one audience member will be able to experience the complete tale in one night. Instead we invite you to pick which characters to follow, make choices about whose side of the story you see, and decide which hidden secrets you go in search of. Different characters have different perspectives on the events of Autumn 1895. Who will you believe? Whose actions will you be complicit in? And can monsters really never walk in the sun? The show will be followed by music in the bar, and, for VIP Ticket Holders, a free drink plus post-show Q&A with Oliver Thorn (Dracula, creator of Philosophy Tube) chaired by one of the other producers.

This event takes place at Islington Metal Works, Ground Floor, 7 Torrens Street, The Angel, London EC1V 1NQ