About this show

Santa has been! The presents are under the tree and two sisters know they have to wait till Christmas morning to open them. Their excitement gets the better of them and they can't help themselves. And so begins a night-time adventure they'll never forget. They meet the elf on the shelf, dance in the snow and sail through the colours of the wind. But will they escape the naughty list and get back to bed in time for Christmas morning?

Join us for this magical adventure filled with singing, dancing and Christmas fun.