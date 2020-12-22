About this show

A young migrant boy is on his way to London to seek his fortune. All he has in the world is his faithful best friend, a cat, and his heart full of dreams. Are the streets of South London paved with gold or will Dick find other riches? Join us to find out. Petite Pantos is working together with Stanley Halls to bring you this unique production specially created for Stanley Halls. Petite Pantos is a new UK based theatre company that is passionate about one of the country's oldest and most unique home-grown traditions, taking the traditional panto and re-examining it for a modern age. Their work is socially and politically conscious - but still just as funny and outrageous as you want a panto to be! The show will feature a cast of professional panto stars, plus performances from a group of young dancers training as part of the C3 (Croydon Creative Collective) under the guidance of hip-hop dance & theatre legends, Birdgang.