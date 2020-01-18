About this show

Plunge deep into the cockney criminal underworld of Elephant and Castle as you are immersed in one family's brutal battle for supremacy! COLAB Theatre's most ambitious immersive production yet grants you complete autonomy to shape the experience. Can you orchestrate the grand territorial takeover of London? Will you broker an alliance with The West End Boys and side with Italian Godfather Sabini? Place bets, or even scheme privately with a devious traitor; whatever you do, you are the master of fate!

This event takes place at Colab Theatre, 126 Harper Road, London SE1 6AD