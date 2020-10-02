About this show

This truly unique show is hosted by Sarah Jayne who has been performing as Dolly Parton for over 25 years and is Europe's leading tribute to the Queen of Country - Dolly Parton. Sarah Jayne and award-winning vocal impersonator Andy Crust, take us on a journey back through time meeting some of the most influential icons who shaped Country music history. The show features Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Billie Jo Spears, Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, Tammy Wynette, Garth Brooks, John Denver and Glen Campbell. Live backing music is provided courtesy of The Tennessee Allstars Band. Each artist not only looks and sounds like the Country star they portray, these professional performers transform themselves through hours of practice at their craft. Every detail is taken into consideration from script, choice of songs, hair, make-up and mannerisms, as well as professional costumes and props. Kenny Rogers himself said on his website that Sarah Jayne and Andy Crust's tribute to Kenny and Dolly is Europe's leading tribute act. Country music will live on forever, a must see for any fans of Country Music!