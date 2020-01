About this show

The show is great value with the opportunity to see a full evening of magic from some of the UK’s finest performers in a lovely theatre setting .

On Thursday 23rd January the show features Jamie Raven, finalist inBritain's Got Talent - you may remember him producing a helicopter. Fay Presto is a legend in magic, performing direct, visual and astonishing miracles. The witty Thom Peterson is amusing and most mysterious. And Martin Cox brings plenty of gusto to his magic and comedy.