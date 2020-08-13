About this show

London's largest beer garden just got a whole lot funnier. Every Thursday night, The Terrace will welcome some of the UK's finest stand-up comedy talent, all emerging from lockdown ready and raring to raise some laughs. For the opening night of the new series, Thursday 13th August, The Terrace welcomes huge comedy talent Ed Gamble to the outdoor stage. A favourite on Mock The Week, a Live at The Apollo regular and co-star with James Acaster of the mega-hit Off Menu podcast. Ed's stand up work is widely praised for his spontaneity and self-knowing style