About this show

To immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit, Chiswick Playhouse is pleased to present a series of Sunday concerts featuring stars of the West End.

With credits including?Wicked, Les Miserables, Mamma Mia, The Phantom Of The Opera, School Of Rock, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, West Side Story, Singin In The Rain?and many others, a host of the UK's leading musical talent will present songs from the shows and Christmas classics. Rogers & Hammerstein, Sondheim, Bernstein and Coward abound alongside a?Bleak Midwinter?and a?Little Town Of Bethlehem.With a free glass of mulled wine and a liberal dose of yule tide spirit,?Christmas at the Chiswick Playhouse?is the perfect evening to put one's troubles aside and indulge in the festive mood. Anything but?A Silent Night!