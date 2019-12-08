WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

About this show

To immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit, Chiswick Playhouse is pleased to present a series of Sunday concerts featuring stars of the West End.

With credits including?Wicked, Les Miserables, Mamma Mia, The Phantom Of The Opera, School Of Rock, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, West Side Story, Singin In The Rain?and many others, a host of the UK's leading musical talent will present songs from the shows and Christmas classics. Rogers & Hammerstein, Sondheim, Bernstein and Coward abound alongside a?Bleak Midwinter?and a?Little Town Of Bethlehem.With a free glass of mulled wine and a liberal dose of yule tide spirit,?Christmas at the Chiswick Playhouse?is the perfect evening to put one's troubles aside and indulge in the festive mood. Anything but?A Silent Night!

Show Details

Cast