About this show

Bring it to the Runway for this immersive, fierce, ferocious retelling of the classic Shakespearean story as you’ve never seen it before.

Transported to New York in the 1980’s, we see the legendary rivalry of the House of Montague and House of Capulet play out with intense vogue battles, outrageous dance moves, over the top outfits, and a hell of a lot of heart.

Join the houses inside the Ballroom where you will be surrounded by the action and the glamour in this immersive production…. And it’s the fabulous 80’s, so dress to impress, as you never know when you might be called to walk the runway yourself!