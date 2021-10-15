About this show

Carole - The Music of Carole King is the story of the career of one of the most successful and admired songwriters in the history of popular music. With a cast of the UK's finest musicians, singers and dancers, we tell the story of the music of Carole King, from its early beginnings in New York in that hotbed of creativity that was the Brill Building to life in LA, The Troubadour Club and the singer-songwriter movement of early 70's California.

With a cast of the UK's finest singers, dancers and musicians this wonderful homage takes you on an incredible journey through the music that defined an era. From that early hotbed of creativity that was New York's Brill Building in the 1950s and 1960s through to the Troubadour Club and the California singer-songwriter movement of the early '70s. The incredibly talented cast will not only have you dancing in the aisles but will bring you on a nostalgic trip down memory lane.