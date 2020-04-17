About this show

Bowjangles are a string quartet who can really play. They dance whilst they play. They sing whilst they play. They leap, tumble, juggle and joke whilst they play. Intrepid sketch string quartet Bowjangles present their most magical show so far- a theatrical, musical journey through myths, folklore, legends and a portal in a cello case in the quest to find the most priceless relic of all- a magical violin bow known as Excalibow. You can expect tales of monsters, ancient gods, historical figures and characters of pure fantasy in this action packed show, all presented in Bowjangles' own inimitable and unique style, full of comedy, energy, panache and almost every musical genre you can imagine. May contain traces of Abba.