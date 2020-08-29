About this show

William Shakespeare's life was shaped by viruses: he was born during the bubonic plague which killed at least a third of Europeans and shut theatres for 14 months (imagine!). But during the height of the plague, Shakespeare wrote some of his greatest works including many of the plays we will be performing. Because we love so many of The Bard's tantalizing tales, we are packing them into 7-minute quick-fire snippets, which will be physically acted out (minus the touching, of course) by a company of our bold and brilliant actors. These plays include: Romeo and Juliet, King Lear, The Winter's Tale, The Tempest, Antony and Cleopatra, and Hamlet. One man, in his time, wears many masks... so make sure yours is on tight! There will only be 30 seats available for each performance, all positioned socially-distant from each other. You are also welcome to bring a pillow to put on your seat, for maximum comfort.

The Questors Theatre is back with live performances in our outdoor courtyard on each day of the bank holiday - 29th, 30th and 31st August. We are Shake-ing it up with a medley of abridged plays by our most iconic playwright.