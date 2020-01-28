About this show

Grammy Award-winning and Billboard chart topping R&B songstress Ashanti has announced a set of UK live dates, including a show at London's Eventim Apollo with a live band, where she will be joined by fellow R&B superstars Ginuwine and Mario on Friday 31st Jan.

Best known for iconic hits such as ‘Foolish’, ‘Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)’, ‘Rain on Me’ and ‘Only U’, the multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter, producer and actress Ashanti has sold millions of records across the world and picked up a Grammy Award, eight Billboard Music Awards and two American Music Awards since releasing her self-titled debut album in 2002.

One of the biggest R&B artists of the 90s and 00s, Ginuwine released his iconic debut solo single ‘Pony’ in 1996 and continued to confirm his superstar status with tracks such as ‘In Those Jeans’, ‘Differences’, ‘So Anxious’, his epic cover of Prince’s ‘When Doves Cry’ and collaborations with the likes of Missy Elliott, Aaliyah, P Diddy and long-time collaborator Timbaland.