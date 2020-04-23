About this show

2018 marks yet another historic year for GRANDE. She concluded a banner twelve months with the distinction of being named Billboard's "Woman of the Year" and receiving a pair of GRAMMY? Award nominations in the categories of "Best Pop Vocal Album" for her latest album Sweetener and "Best Pop Solo Performance" for "God Is A Woman." Simultaneously, her recent single "thank u, next" bowed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and smashed the record for "Most Spotify Streams for a Song By A Female Artist in a Single Week."