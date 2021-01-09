About this show

Told through the age-old art form of shadow puppetry and music, Anytime The Wind Can Change shares with audiences the touching parable of two lonely giants on opposite sides of an ocean, performed by an international collective of world-class artists, puppeteers and musicians unexpectedly united through the turmoil of this year. Anytime The Wind Can Change is a contemporary folktale about compassion in a time of chaos, originally written for Woodford Folk Festival's Closing Ceremony (Australia's largest annual outdoor performance), now reimagined in the charming medium of shadow. Told with simple yet beautifully detailed puppets and a moving live score, Anytime The Wind Can Change is a story for all ages that reminds us to consider the struggles and journeys of people who are brave enough to ask us for help.