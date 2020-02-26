About this show

Altered Skin mixes theatre, dance and movement to create an exciting, highly physical and visual storytelling style. By representing the modern society we live in and depicting narratives that expose human experiences and behaviour, the company creates emotionally impactful work. The company's work is inspired by traditional South Asian dance form Bharatanatyam and strongly influenced by Shane Shambhu's work as a theatre-maker with Complicite's Simon McBurney.

We all present different faces to the world, but some are more different than most. In this funny and visually stunning one-man show, Shane Shambhu reveals the secret life he kept from his school friends when growing up in the cultural melting pot of East London. Follow Shane's transformation from 'fat kid' to international performer as he breaks down ideas of race, language and culture. He explores his identity through funny and moving insights into the classical Indian dance form of bharatanatyam and a multi-lingual script. This is no Bollywood "raga to riches" story: this is the real deal.