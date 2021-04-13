About this show

Winner of the 1999 Jerwood Award, Akram Khan is a rising star on the contemporary dance scene. This fantastically skilled dancer and choreographer performs both Asian traditional and western contemporary dance.

How does war begin? And how does it end? It depends on who is telling the story. Inspired by Akram Khan's award winning final full-length solo XENOS, Chotto Xenos is a captivating dance production that takes young audiences back in time, exploring the often forgotten and untold stories of World War 1 colonial soldiers, in order to shine light on our present and future. Reimagined by Sue Buckmaster, Artistic Director of Theatre-Rites and creator of the highly successful Chotto Desh, Chotto Xenos weaves together stunning choreography by Akram Khan, lighting design by Guy Hoare, costumes by Kimie Nakano, and tender and evocative visuals by Lucy Cash. Mounted on a set by Ingrid Hu, this family production incorporates Domenico Angarano's stirring soundscape adapted from the original score, by Vincenzo Lamagna.