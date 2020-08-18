About this show

(15) In "A Star Is Born," Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga fuse their considerable talents to depict the raw and passionate tale of Jack and Ally, two artistic souls coming together, on stage and in life. Theirs is a complex journey through the beauty and the heartbreak of a relationship struggling to survive.

The Drive In - Troubadour Meridian Water

Relive the magic of the great American drive in movie theatre - a contact-free way to experience film, outdoor theatre and live performances. Bringing back the nostalgia of the 1950s and the golden age of Hollywood, The Drive In brings you the iconic drive in experience, with live actors, classic cinema refreshments, and great entertainment. You can either rock up in the comfort of your automobile or come by foot or bicycle with your own chairs and radio for the ultimate outdoor cinema experience!

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your personal or car's FM radio, and thanks to a top-of-the-range LED screen, you’ll have a great view wherever you park up, no matter the time of day. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the website, and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive in attendants.

All the bays are 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned at a safe distance, and refreshments will be ordered via your mobile and delivered to you by the trained crew - they’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

No car? No problem – they're very excited to now be selling parking bays to pedestrians and cyclists at the Drive In. Simply book a “without car” ticket, bring your own chairs (or whatever you need to stay comfy!) and a portable radio.