About this show

Nell Bryden is a singer-songwriter, New Yorker, adopted Brit, beloved album artist, Radio 2 favourite and now broadcaster. Almost a fixture on the BBC Radio 2 playlist over recent years, Nell has become a much-admired broadcaster on the network herself. Following the success of two series of 'Nell's Angels', in which she celebrated the extraordinary, genre-crossing female talent that inspired her own career, Nell returned to the airwaves in January 2017 with a new four week series entitled 'Nell's Kitchen'. A musical journey through her home town of New York City, 'Nell's Kitchen' saw her celebrate a different area of the Big Apple that gave rise to a different genre of music, and a generation of great artists, the effect that music had on NYC and how that music then went on to become popular around the world.