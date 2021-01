About this show

A backing singer with Dusty Springfield, the first European artist to sign for Tamla Motown, hits on the 1970s. For 40 years, Kiki Dee has been one of the truly great British singers. Her long-time musical partner, virtuoso guitarist Carmelo Luggeri has performed with Andy Williams, Paul Rodgers, Kenny Jones and Ralph McTell. Together they effortlessly blend their soul, pop and rock roots into heartfelt, emotionally thrilling music.