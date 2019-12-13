About this show

Hiss at the Wicked Queen, laugh at the comic Seven Dwarfs and fall in love with the beautiful and innocent Snow White.

Snow White lives in the land of Little Apple with her evil stepmother, Queen Morgana. As the wicked Queen plots to become the fairest in the land, what will become of poor Snow White? Luckily Prince Charming will be on hand to save the day with a little help from Snow White's best friends Wally, Dame Dolly and the mischievous Fairy Trixie the Pixie! Prepare yourselves for a laugh-a-minute all-singing, all-dancing rollercoaster ride through panto land.