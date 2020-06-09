About this show

From the night she is born on the floor of a working men's pub, Amy sees it all. Brought up in the arms of a tough-loving community, Amy is their future - and their only hope. But beyond the songs, the bar stool politics and the endless late nights what is it that Amy truly wants? And how far will she go to get it? Spanning twenty years, Shandyland is a story of life, love, death and drink at the heart of a small, northern, family-run pub, and a shout of frustration from an abandoned working class community.