About this show

It's reckoning time for Desmond Drumm, a scathingly witty and high-principled civil servant, living in small-town Ireland. With six months to live, Drumm looks back on the triumphs and his tragedies of his life as he desperately tries to put his emotional accounts in order. The past and the present meet as Drumm, his simple and loving wife, and the one true love of his life, who rejected him for a lovable ne'er do well trace the evolution of his life. Isolated from the world by his "high principles," Drumm comes to realise that perhaps he has never given his life or the people in it, a chance...