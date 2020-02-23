About this show

Zorro’s legendary story of good versus evil has been a source of enduring fascination and has been the subject of a bestselling novel by producer Isabel Allende as well as several major motion pictures.



Zorro: The Musical retells the dramatic tale of this romantic hero set to the famous red-hot Gipsy King beat and features a star-studded cast including Ricardo Afonso (Jesus Christ Superstar) as the titular Zorro and Diego, and Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames At Sea, Zorro) who reprises her Olivier Award-winning role of Inez.



Four-time Olivier nominated actress Emma Williams (Half A Sixpence, Mrs Henderson Presents, Zorro) will also reprise her original role of Luisa.



With direction by Fabian Aloise (Evita, The Rink, The View UpStairs) and musical direction by Freddie Tapner, along with a stunning band featuring the London Musical Theatre Orchestra (LMTO), the evening will also feature projection design by George Reeve.



Book and lyrics are by Stephen Clark and feature additional compositions, orchestrations and arrangements by John Cameron.