About this show

Stephanie J. Block returns to London to perform her solo show at Cadogan Hall on 12th April 2020.

Stephanie has established herself as one of the most relevant and versatile voices in contemporary musical theatre. She most recently won her first Tony Award for featured leading actress in a musical as well as an Outer Critics Circle Award for outstanding leading actress in a musical portraying Star in The Cher Show

On coming to London, Stephanie said “For the last decade, I feel like I have had some “unfinished business” by not returning to perform in London. Well, Mama’s takin’ care of business. I am THRILLED and very grateful to announce my upcoming concert. Hope to see you there!!

Stephanie also received the Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk & Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in 2017 for her star turn as Trina in Lincoln Center Theatre’s highly acclaimed revival of Falsettos. In 2013 she was recognised with both the Drama Desk and Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Alice Nutting / Edwin Drood in The Roundabout Theatre’s production of The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Other Broadway credits include Reno Sweeney in the 2011 Tony Award winning revival of Anything Goes , and 9 to 5 the Musical playing the role of Judy Bernly for which she earned a Drama Desk nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. She created the roles of Grace O'Malley in The Pirate Queen and Liza Minnelli in The Boy from Oz (opposite Hugh Jackman). Ms. Block is best known for her portrayal as Elphaba in the Broadway company of Wicked as well as originating the role in the First National Tour for which she won numerous awards including the prestigious Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical.