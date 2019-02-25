About this show

Open all year round, the Globe Tour gives you an opportunity to learn more about this unique building and its most famous playwright, William Shakespeare.

Expert guides will take you on a fascinating tour of the iconic Globe Theatre, bringing the space to life with colourful stories of the 1599 Globe, of the reconstruction process in the 1990s, and of how the ‘wooden O’ works today as an imaginative and experimental theatrical space.

Imagine the Globe as it would have been: the centre of what was once London’s most notorious entertainment district, surrounded by raucous taverns and bawdy-houses.

From 25th February 2019, the mezzanine level of the exhibition is shut. A new experience will be offered in lieu in the lower level of the current space that will develop further over the course of the year. This will continue to offer a thought-provoking and engaging experience with re-imagined and renewed programming including short talks about the Globe, Shakespearean history and insight into Elizabethan London.