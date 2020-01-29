About this show

Who are the voices that should have been heard louder before now? What do we want to say to them? This winter, we invite 20 writers to remember, rediscover and bring out into the light women and non-binary people who have been undervalued or misrepresented by time, people on whom history has imposed a story that doesn't adequately reflect who they were and how they lived.

Writers include Winsome Pinnock, Sandi Toksvig OBE, Sabrina Mahfouz, Jasmine Lee-Jones, Catherine Mayer, Stella Duffy OBE, Matilda Ibini, Emma Frankland, Eve Leigh and Amy Ng.