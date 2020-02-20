About this show

Ukulele obsessed alcoholic who fell off the wagon last night. Grief-stricken man who may not be ready. Vegan muscle man and clean freak who won't get tested. Distinguished gentleman... A woman tells her daughter about every man she's ever been with - in the hope her daughter won't make the same mistakes.

This black comedy by Lorien Haynes, directed by Tara Fitzgerald, traces a woman's relationship history backwards, exploring the impact of sexual assault, addiction and teen pregnancy on her adult relationships.

Sam Wanamaker Playhouse