About this show

'In this country, you go as far as they let you.'

Friday night on the fringes of the city and someone’s having a party. It seems like a laugh, but not everyone’s having fun.

Gary and Nicky have been together since school. Gary’s going for a promotion so he can get his family out of their council flat and give Nicky everything she deserves.

Anjum and Mo are used to aiming for the best. And doing whatever it takes to get it.

Gary’s sister Karen is more interested in having a life than fighting for any cause.

Mark is just…always there.

And Victoria, Victoria wants to dance with somebody…

Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti‘s new play, set amidst a contemporary British community, asks how it’s possible to get on when the odds are stacked against you.

'It’s a good place. Keep watching and one day it’ll be ours.'

Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti‘s previous work at the Royal Court includes: Khandan. She has written extensively for stage, screen and radio. Her work includes Elephant, Behzti/Dishonour (Birmingham Rep), the latter won the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize; and the feature film Everywhere and Nowhere.