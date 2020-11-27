WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

About this show

Dickens's original story of Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and yet to come.

Three outstanding actors - Simon Russell Beale, Patsy Ferran and Eben Figueiredo - come together to tell the story and play all the parts.

Show Details

  • Running Time:1hr 30min
  • Dates:Opening Night:
    Final Performance:
  • Location:

Cast

Creatives