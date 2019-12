About this show

The Vitality Roses; England's elite netball team, will play in front of a home crowd in January 2020 for the first time since the Vitality Netball World Cup as part of a new international series. The Vitality Netball Nations Cup will see the Vitality Roses battle against the Jamaica Sunshine Girls, the New Zealand Silver Ferns and the South Africa SPAR Proteas across four days of action in three cities.