About this show

Co-star and co-writer of Frankie Boyle?s Tramadol Nights (Ch4), and as seen on Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow (BBC1) and Stand-Up For The Week (Ch4). Don't miss hugely talented Canadian emigre Tom Stade in his eagerly awaited debut nationwide tour. His magnetic stage presence, irrepressible charm and first-class story-telling have established him as one of the most sought after performers on the UK and international circuit. Join Tom's inimitable, offbeat world for a truly unforgettable night of comedy from one of the finest stand-up comedians around.