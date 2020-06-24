About this show

In Shelagh Stephenson's funny and poignant play, three sisters, Teresa, Mary and Catherine return to the family home for their mother's funeral. In her bedroom, surrounded by the odds and ends of their mother's life and trying to come to terms with her death, old scars and rivalries surface buried family secrets revealed. The Memory of Water is a moving and richly comic examination of family life and bereavement. As sisters confront each other, their memories and their mother's ghost, they move toward a sort of acceptance and understanding. Winner of 2000 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy.