About this show

Now celebrating 40 years since their debut on the West End stage in Beatlemania, the world’s Premier Beatles band continues to draw critical acclaim with their flawless recreation of the greatest songbook in history.

Tracing the Fab Four’s journey through the swinging 60s, every tiny detail is forensically observed from their authentic period costumes and instruments, to their witty stage banter and mind bogglingly accurate vocal impersonation. With a little help from their own orchestral ensemble, and featuring a special set to mark the 50th anniversary of Let It Be, this show is an absolute must-see for Beatle-maniacs of all ages.