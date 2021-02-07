About this show

Expect intelligent, straight-talking social commentary from one of the most original and thought-provoking performers to grace the UK circuit.

Returning to the UK for his first full length tour in six years, Australian (and adopted Brit) comedy legend Steve Hughes is known the world over for his hard hitting, take no prisoners stand up. Internationally renowned as a comedy powerhouse, Steve has spent the past 5 years confronting his demons, recovering from a crippling breakdown and severe depression. He's lucky to be alive, let alone funny. But when your life turns to hell there has to be a few laughs in there somewhere