Brass instruments are a vital part of the festive fabric of Christmas, and Tchaikovsky's iconic ballet The Nutcracker is made even more joyful with the brassy brilliance of Septura. Narrated by Tanya Myers, The Nutcracker with its rapturous and fantastical music will transport you to Christmas Eve. Join young Clara, as her favourite present, a nutcracker shaped like a little man, turns into a handsome prince at midnight. Septura brings together London's leading players to redefine brass chamber music through the uniquely expressive sound of the brass septet.

Live Streamed on Dec 17