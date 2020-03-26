About this show

The time is 4.17pm. No-one is dressed yet. Civilisation has collapsed. Law and order has broken down. The kids are high on sugar. The adults have lost control. Every conversation is an argument. The coffee has run out. A child scribbles on the wall. Someone spills a drink. Everyone is shouting. This is Toddlergeddon. Join award-winning comedian and bestselling author Sam Avery (AKA The Learner Parent) for an evening of hilarious stand up, brand new for 2020. How do you raise a toddler with more attitude than Kanye West? Can you negotiate effectively with a pre-schooler who knows you're clueless? And will any of us survive Toddlergeddon?