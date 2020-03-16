About this show

The original Irish dance extravaganza. Includes some flamenco and tap and the show has been revised a couple of times during its greatly extended life. In a primitive and powerful world, our ancestors knew fear and joy and fire, worked wood and stone and water to make a place they could call home. The first peoples knew the world as a place of power, their songs and dances and stories are negotiations with elemental powers.

25th Anniversary Production. The 25th Anniversary show catapults Riverdance into the 21st century and will completely immerse audiences in the extraordinary and elemental power of its music and dance.

Royal Concert Hall