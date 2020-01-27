About this show

The iconic musical Priscilla Queen of the Desert is touring the UK! With more glitter than ever before, this smash-hit show features a dazzling array of stunning costumes, fabulous feathers and a non-stop parade of dance-floor classics.



Based on the Oscar-winning film, Priscilla is the hilarious adventure of three friends on a heart-warming journey.



Priscilla is the hilarious adventure of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus bound for the Outback to put on the show of a lifetime. Their epic journey is a heart-warming story of self-discovery, sass and acceptance.